Man wanted in robbery-cum-murder case held

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 30-year-old man wanted in a robbery and murder case after an encounter in Keshav Puram area, officials said Monday.The accused has been identified as Sumit, a resident of JJ Colony Wazirpur, they said."The accused was intercepted near Crematorium Shahpur Narela Delhi when he riding a bike at around 8.45 pm. He was signalled to stop but instead of stopping his vehicle, he opened fire on police." P S Kushwah, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said.Police retaliated and fired in self defence which hit in leg of the accused person, he said. Sumit was taken to Raja Harish Chander hospital in Narela.About 12 rounds have been exchanged between the accused and police, they said.On December 26, 2018, Mukesh Kumar, who was working in Apeksha International Footwear company as field executive, went to ICICI bank, Lawrence Road, on his motorcycle for his official work, Kushwah said.After his work at Bank, when he reached at Underpass Lawrence Road at 2:25 pm, two persons riding on a motorcycle hit bike and stopped him on gunpoint, he said.They robbed his bag containing cash, laptop computer and other valuable items.When Kumar raised an alarm for help, a scooter rider, Vinod Garg (50), stopped and challenged the robbers, police said.One of the robbers shot him dead and ran away on their motorcycle from the spot, police added. PTI NIT NIT ABHABH