Man wanted in various ATM robbery cases arrested

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A man, who was wanted in various cases of ATM robbery and theft in the city and NCR, has been arrested from Sarai Kale Khan area, police said on Friday.Irshad, a resident of Haryana, was apprehended on Thursday night when officials received an input that he was in Delhi and planning to commit another ATM robbery, they said.He was wanted in 10 cases of ATM robbery and theft and was also carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest from the Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh police.Police said a country-made pistol along with three live cartridges were recovered from him and he was previously involved in 15 cases of ATM robbery under the Arms Act.They said Irshad along with his gang members used to do a recce of ATMs that were isolated/unguarded or located in a remote place.The accused revealed that they used gas cutters to cut the kiosk, police said, adding that they would cover their faces and spray paint on CCTV cameras so that they could not be detected.Police said the accused used to carry firearms and a slaughtering knife to deal with police officials or guards and used to drive back to Mewat after committing the crime. A case was registered under appropriate sections of law at the Special Cell, Delhi and further investigation is underway, police said.Irshad was earlier arrested by other states police in similar robbery and theft cases. PTI SKV KJ