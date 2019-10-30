Man, who died in custody, had plotted loot of Rs 26 lakh from bank official on Oct 5: Amethi SP

(Eds: Adds details ) Amethi (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) The Amethi Police on Wednesday arrested three men for allegedly robbing a bank employee of Rs 26 lakh in Peeparpur area early this month and claimed the 50-year-old man, who is said to have died in its custody, had masterminded the crime.Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg on Wedneday said, "Three persons Zakir, Anis and Sajid have been arrested in connection with the loot of Rs 26 lakh from a bank employee in Peeparpur area on October 5, and Rs 3.50 lakh has been recovered from them." Garg said the three accused arrested in the robbery case revealed during their interrogation that "Satya Prakash alias Sajan Shukla, who died under mysterious circumstances in police custody, was the mastermind of the robbery"."As per the plan made by Satya Prakash, these three accused persons had on October 5 terrorised manager Manish Kumar Gautam of UCO Bank's Bhadar branch and his colleague Anshu Singh by breaking the glass of their vehicle and firing. They looted Rs 26 lakh which was to be deposited in the bank's Bhadra branch," claimed the SP.All the three arrested persons are residents of Pratapgarh and have been sent to jail, she said.A man detained in connection with a case of loot died in police custody on Tuesday allegedly after consuming poison.Satya Prakash Shukla (50) and his sons were detained by police on Monday night as suspects in the case of robbery of Rs 26 lakh from a bank employee in Peeparpur area on October 5, Additional Superintendent of Police Dayaram had said on Tuesday.Shukla allegedly consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital in Sultanpur, where he died during treatment, he had said. Shukla's family members, however, have alleged that he was tortured by police and killed in custody.Meanwhile, on directions of Sultanpur Police Superintendent Himanshu Kumar, a case was registered at the Kotwali police station against unknown police officials under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 302 (punishment for murder).The Amethi ASP, however, termed the allegations about man having died in poilice custody after consuming poison as "baseless"."When police had gone to question the accused person in the case pertaining to the loot of Rs 26 lakh, he went inside his house and consumed poison," he said.A senior UP government official later said in Lucknow, "The facts, which have emerged in the probe, suggest the doctor of the hospital, where he was first admitted, had mentioned about the consumption of a poisonous substance by the man. The doctor has included this point in his report. As per the post-mortem report too, there is no injury mark on the body."Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry was ordered on Wednesday into the custodial death of the 50-year-old man.Sub-Divisional Magistrate Yogendra Kumar, who will be conducting the inquiry, has been asked to look into the matter from all angles in keeping with the seriousness of the case, District Magistrate Prashant Sharma said.Satya Prakash Shukla and his sons were allegedly brought to the police station on Monday night for questioning in connection with the loot of Rs 26 lakh from a bank employee in Peeparpur area on October 5. Shukla, a resident of Antu police station area in Pratapgarh district, allegedly consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment. His son has claimed his father consumed poison following the torture by police. Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg said a high-level departmental inquiry has also been ordered and it would be headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Dayaram."All those who are found guilty will be punished as per the rules," the SP said.The officer, however, rejected the charges of torture or having forced Shukla to consume poison, saying the allegations were "far from the truth".PTI CORR SAB NAV RAXRAX