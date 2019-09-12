Man, who escaped from custody by jumping from running train in June, held: Police

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A 30-year-old man, who escaped from police custody by jumping from a running train while being brought from Hyderabad to Delhi in June, has been arrested, officials said on Thursday. Salman, a resident of Bhajanpura, is named in several cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, including those of attempt to murder, robbery and assault, police said.He was arrested from near Akshardham here on Wednesday when he was going to meet one of his associates, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.Salman had escaped from custody of the Delhi Police by jumping from a running train near Agra while being brought from Hyderabad. He had removed his handcuff, officials said, adding that his time of escape was around 3 am.After escaping, he hitched a ride on a truck to Gurgoan. Later, he came to Delhi and met his associates, they said. During interrogation, Salman said he along with his associates Danish, Hasan and Sohail robbed several people since his escape, the officer said.He has been committing robberies for the last 17 years and is named in more than 31 cases of robbery, dacoity, snatching, attempt to murder, hurt, assault and the Arms Act, MCOCA in Delhi, UP and Andhra Pradesh, the DCP said. Salman was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh in a case of MCOCA in Bhajanpura, police said, adding that one pistol with three live cartridges were recovered from his possession. PTI NIT NIT ANBANB