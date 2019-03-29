Man who killed another person to fake his own death gets life sentence

Thane (Mah), Mar 28 (PTI) The Thane district court Thursday sentenced a man, an accused in a bomb blast case, to life imprisonment for killing another person in order to stage his own death and evade arrest. District judge H M Patwardhan also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused, Sayyed Musddik Wahiuddin Kadari alias Imran Abu Mansur Hasani (61). Government Pleader Sanjay Londhe said Kadari, accused in a bomb blast case in Mumbai, killed Wahab Bangarwalla, a scrap dealer who resembled him in appearance, at a rented flat in Mira Road locality on August 15, 2003. He severed the head and threw it into the creek at Virar and burnt the rest of the body to make it look like that it was Kadari who had died. Afterwards, he fled to Malegaon where he assumed a different identity and worked as a compounder with a doctor until his arrest. PTI CORR KRK CK