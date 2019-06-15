Man who posed as ACP to impress girls held for raping woman

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) A man who posed as Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Narcotics Control Bureau to impress girls on social media has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar, police said Saturday. The 26-year-old accused, Piyush Priya, is an MBA graduate and worked as a marketing manager at a flour factory in Noida, they said. According to the police, the matter came to light after a 22-year-old woman approached police last week with a complaint that Priya posed as the ACP of Narcotics Control Bureau and befriended her on Facebook. She alleged that the man established physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. The two had been knowing each other for over a month. Subsequently, a case was registered and the accused, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed from his rented flat at New Ashok Nagar on Friday. "During interrogation, the accused told police that he used to impress girls on Facebook posing as ACP, Narcotics Control Bureau by using fake ID. He also confessed to establishing physical relation with the complainant on the pretext of marriage", a senior police officer said. Several fake ID cards and stamps of ACP were also recovered from him, police said. PTI AMP AMP CKCK