Man who rammed car into people doing yoga by roadside arrested

Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) The driver of the speeding car which rammed into a group of people doing yoga by the roadside in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district was arrested Friday, police said. Six men were killed as the car driver lost control over it on the Kumher-Dhanwada highway Thursday. The accused car driver had been identified as Parasram Meena (30), a resident of Alwar district, Kumher police station incharge Raghveer Singh said. The victims were taking a morning walk and had stopped on the way for a yoga session. Four men died on the spot while the remaining two succumbed to their injuries later. The victims were identified as Raghubar Baghel (62), Nirotilal Saini (65), Makhan Lal Kathik (60), Harishankar Tamboli (65), Prem Singh Baghel (55) and Rameshwar Baghel (45). The vehicle was seized from the area falling under the NEB police station in Alwar, the town from where it was purchased on July 6. The car was traced on the basis of the code on its bumper, which came off at the accident spot. The car was bought as a gift for Chak Dhanwada resident Ramesh Meena's daughter on her marriage. The Kumher police station incharge said the accused was the uncle of the bride. The accused apparently dozed-off at the time of the accident, he said.A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence had been registered under IPC Sections 279 and 304-A, police said. Rajasthan Tourism Minister and Deeg-Kumher MLA Vishvendra Singh has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the family of each victim.