Man, who was on the run with two minor girls, jumps to death in Haridwar

Dehradun, Apr 30 (PTI) A 28-year-old man who was allegedly on the run with two minor girls from Dwarka in Gujarat jumped to death from the roof of an ashram in Haridwar, police said Tuesday. The deceased, a resident of Gujarat, had taken a room at the ashram in the Shrawan Nagar area of Haridwar four days ago, said Kotwali In-charge Pravin Koshiyari. The girls' parents had contacted police when they came to know about their girls' escape to Haridwar. A team of Gujarat police contacted their counterpart in Haridwar on Monday, who traced the girls to an ashram. When a joint police team reached the ashram late on Monday night, the man ran to the third floor of the building and jumped to his death, Koshiyari said. The minor girls were being questioned to ascertain details of the case, he said.