Man, wife electrocuted to death in UP

Bahraich (UP), July 9 (PTI) An elderly couple was electrocuted to death in Uttar Pradesh's Basauna village, police said TuesdaySamaydeen (62) came in contact with a live wire when he was trying to pull a tin shade of his house and his wife, Bitta, got electrocuted when she tried to rescue him on Monday night, they said. Both of them died on the spot , police said.