Man with fake gov't ID held for trying to siphon off money from ministries

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has been arrested for creating a fake identity card of a Pay and Accounts Officer of the central government to siphon off money from the bank accounts of various ministries through bogus bills, police said.Noor Mohammad, a resident of Moregaon in Assam, was arrested earlier by Delhi police for a similar offence, in which over Rs 3.8 crore was fraudulently withdrawn from the accounts of the Health Ministry, Anyesh Roy, DCP (cyber crime), said.He was released on bail a few weeks ago and he hatched another conspiracy.In the latest case, the Ministry of Labour and Employment complained to Delhi police on June 25 about an e-mail from "Lalit Dagar", who claimed he was appointed as the new Pay & Accounts Officer of the ministry's Directorate General of Employment in Chennai.The accused requested the approval of his user-ID on the Public Financial Management System and also mentioned a mobile number and a landline number.But because of the alert officials in the ministry, he was nabbed."The accused, identified as Noor Mohammad, a resident of Moregaon in Assam, along with his associates, had earlier managed to successfully create and get approved a fake ID of PAO officer in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and managed to fraudulently create bills and thus, transfer money to the tune of Rs 3.86 crore to multiple bank accounts," Roy said Tuesday.Similar complaints have been received from other ministries including Coal, Civil Aviation and Law, in which Mohammad had attempted to get a fake and bogus PFMS IDs approved, the DCP said.