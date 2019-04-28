Man, woman kill father over property dispute, held

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 28 (PTI) A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly killing their father over property dispute in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Sunday. Body of Panna Lal, 65, who was missing since February 18, was found at the house of his son at Thanabhawan town in Shamli district on Friday, they said. During investigation it was found that Lal was killed by his son, Sunil Kumar, and daughter, Lata, as there was some property dispute between them, SHO Sandeep Balyan said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said. AQS