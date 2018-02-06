ManageEngine offers security patch mgmt services

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) IT firm ManageEngine today said it will offer security patch management services to companies to help them keep their devices updated and protected against cyberattacks.

The solution identifies missing patches and automates patching for Windows and 850 third-party applications.

"Patch Manager Plus on Cloud enables administrators to automate the entire patch management process, from patch detection to deployment, without any infrastructure investment," ManageEngine director of product management Rajesh Ganesan told reporters here.

This helps secure devices from multiple vulnerabilities and cyberattacks at less than a dollar (about 70 cents) per computer per month, he added.

The company will also offer a free edition for small businesses to manage up to 25 computers/servers, he said.

According to Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS), an average of 4,000 ransomware attacks have happened every day since 2016.

Ganesan said an automated and centralised patch management system can be an effective prevention and response action that can significantly mitigate the risk posed to organisations due to cyberattacks.

The solution also allows IT teams to remotely patch their servers, desktops, laptops and virtual machines and also provides periodic notifications and out-of-box reports, including patch enforcement and patch compliance reports, Ganesan said.