Manali, Kufri shiver at sub-zero temperature in Himachal

Shimla, Jan 8 (PTI) Tourist destinations of Manali and Kurfi in Himachal Pradesh are shivering at sub-zero temperatures, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said Tuesday.The minimum temperature in Manali was minus 3.4 degrees Celsius and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Kufri, said Manmohan Singh, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.However Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti continued to be the coldest place in the state, with minimum temperature at minus 10.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 6.8 degrees Celsius during the period, he added. The MeT department Tuesday forecast more snowfall and rain in several parts of the state from January 10-12.Fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India from January 10, it said.Under its influence, light to moderate snowfall and rains are very likely to occur at few places in the state on January 10 and most places by January 11 and 12, Singh said. PTI DJI MAZ KJKJ