Manali Winter Carnival to begin on January 2

(Eds: adding words in intro) Shimla, Dec 24 (PTI) The popular Manali Winter Carnival in the Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district will begin on January 2 next year, Forest and Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur said Monday.The five-day festival, one of India's oldest, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and will conclude on January 6, Thakur, who is also the chairman of the carnival, said.A day before the inauguration, Beas Aarti puja will be conducted in which more than 5000 people will participate, Thakur said.The tableau of local deity Maa Hadimba will be the major attraction, he said, adding that the participants will sing 'Vande Mataram' on the Mall Road in Manali simultaneously. Various national winter games would be organised in the snow covered areas of Shatru Jot, Solang Nullah, Gulaba and Marhi during the carnival, he said.The purpose of including adventure sports and games is to promote tourism and provide opportunity to budding local players to display their talent, he said. Efforts will be made to promote traditional costumes, instruments and to encourage local artists in this carnival, Thakur added. Cine stars would also enthral the audience during the carnival, he said further. PTI DJI RHL