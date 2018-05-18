Manappuram Finance Q4 net down 9 pc at Rs 182 cr

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Manappuram Finance today reported a fall of 9.2 per cent in its net profit at Rs 182.17 crore in the last quarter ended March 2018.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 200.58 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Total income during March quarter of 2017-18 also fell to Rs 901.19 crore as against Rs 905.50 crore in the similar period of 2016-17, the company said in a regulatory filing.

On yearly basis, net profit fell to Rs 670.89 crore from Rs 755.85 crore in year ended March 2017. Income for the year came down at Rs 3,476.56 crore from Rs 3,408.91 crore.

The company mainly operates in single business of financing.

Manappuram Finance said the companys board has declared an interim dividend of 50 paise per equity share for 2017-18.

Stock of the company closed 1.56 per cent down at Rs 113.95 apiece on BSE today. PTI KPM SBT SBT