M&M charts out digital transformation strategy

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is charting out a new digital transformation strategy, and is making a foray into virtual automotive retail, as part of a series of digital initiatives.

The aim is to to provide its customers an end-to-end solution from the pre-purchase stage to post-purchase ownership phase.

"As part of our digital transformation strategy, we have launched Bring the Showroom Home, a portable, mobile based, interactive virtual reality experience. This will provide customers a 360 degree, all-encompassing and immersive virtual showroom experience. Through an immersive technology experience, the customer can co-create and identify his Mahindra vehicle with any specification, in the convenience and comfort of his home as well as involve his family in the decision making process," M&M automotive division chief of sales and marketing Veejay Nakra told reporters here.

At the pre-purchase stage, the MahindraSyouV platform provides information like dealers stock availability and connect with a Mahindra expert either through chat, audio call or video call to make their purchase decisions.

It will also help its customers to compare prospective Mahindra SUVs with other market leading SUVs. The user get to browse several finance and insurance options offered by leading banks and insurers, as well.

Further, it will help the users to book an SUV online and add accessories available for the selected variant. He also has the option of selecting a vehicle model, variant, colour as well as view prices and available schemes online.

"In the next phase of SyouV, we plan to include on-road price, online order tracking, deal maker and several other differentiating features," he said.

In the purchasing stage, to enable sales Mahindra has also installed tablets and kiosks across most of its dealer network. In the post-purchase stage, the company has digital platform With you Hamesha (WYH) for its existing customers to provide a range of services like service booking facility from anywhere as per required date and time slot, service reminders and RSA/extended warranty/PUC/Insurance renewal and online chat with executives to address customers queries.

In the next phase of WYH, the company plans to include driver tracking, breakdown van tracking and vehicle tracking in the workshop and many differentiating features.