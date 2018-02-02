M&M to showcase 6 electric vehicles at Auto Expo

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra today said it will showcase six new electric vehicles, including two futuristic concepts, at the upcoming Auto Expo.

A global aspirational SUV as well as a Stinger concept of one of the companys popular SUVs will also be displayed at the expo, Mahindra & Mahindra said in a statement.

The companys display at the expo will highlight Future of Mobility based on three pillars ? Clean, Connected and Convenient, it added.

Commenting on the companys plans for the expo, M&M President, Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera, said, "We will display the widest range of electric passenger and mass mobility solutions including inspiring concepts, electric mobility platforms and future electric architecture that will manifest our commitment towards sustainable mobility in India."

He said Mahindra being "the pioneer of electric vehicles in India", wants to be at the forefront of EV revolution and spearhead the endeavour through a range of clean and connected mobility solutions.

Apart from the EVs, M&M will also display "first of its kind future electric architecture and an electric mobility platform that will drive connected experiences for consumers", it added.

M&M has already bagged order to supply 150 electric vehicles to state-owned Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) in the first phase of a government tender. PTI RKL ADI MKJ