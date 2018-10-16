Mandaviya inaugurates central warehouse of PMBJP at Gurugram

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya Tuesday inaugrated in Gurugram a central warehouse set up to aid distribution of Jan Aushadhi generic medicines to all PMBJP Kendras across the country. The hi-tech central warehouse has been set up by the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), a government statement said. The central warehouse is established as per WHO guidelines for ensuring better quality storage and logistics services, Mandaviya said. A distribution network of one central warehouse, four regional warehouse and 53 distributors spread over different states is functional at present, he added. Presently, there are more than 4,200 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) Kendras functional in 34 states and UTs across the country, Mandaviya said. Currently, over 700 medicines and 154 surgical and consumables are available in the basket for sale through PMBJP Kendras. Shortly the basket will be enhanced to 1,000 medicines, he added. IT enabled end-to-end supply chain management system has been implemented and 'Point of Sale' software application at all PMBJP kendras has been implemented, Mandaviya said. All financial transactions are being done in digital mode upholding the concept of 'Digital India, he added. Mandaviya also released first edition of e-magazine of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Jan Aushadhi Samvad'. PTI AKT MKJ