Mandaviya undertakes 150 km padyatra on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) To spread education and Gandhian values, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has undertaken a 150 km padyatra on the 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi."As a part of 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birth, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping, Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya has undertaken a 150 km long PadYatra," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Thursday said in a statement.The seven-day Padyatra started yesterday from Gram Daxinamurti to culminate on the 22nd of this month at Sanosara in Gujarat. The yatra has been organised to spread basic education among the masses, it said.It said the minister started the padyatra with tree plantation and explained the relation among the Gandhian thoughts and nature. He also flagged off the 22,000 km and 3-month long bike journey by three youngsters from Surat. "On its second day today, the padyatra travelled from Bela to Samdhiyara, Dihor, Bhadravar and Mayadhar," the statement said. PTI NAM MKJ