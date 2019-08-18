scorecardresearch
Mandi-Kullu NH closed for vehicles as water level rises in Beas

Shimla, Aug 17 (PTI) The Mandi-Kullu national highway in Himachal Pradesh has been closed for vehicles following heavy rains, a district official said on Saturday.The road was closed for vehicles as the water in the Beas river rose to a dangerous level, he added.Most parts of the state were witnessing heavy rains for the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said.There was a possibility of heavy rains in many parts of the state on Sunday too, it added. PTI DJI RC

