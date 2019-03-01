M&M Feb sales up 10 pc at 56,005 units

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra Friday reported 10 per cent increase in total sales at 56,005 units in February. The company had clocked total sales of 51,127 units in the same month last year, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement. Domestic sales were up 9 per cent at 52,915 units as compared to 48,473 units in February last year, it added. Passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 26,109 units as against 22,389 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 17 per cent, the company said. Commercial vehicles sales grew by 1 per cent to 21,154 units last month from 20,946 units in February last year. M&M President Rajan Wadhera said February has augured well for Mahindra with a strong double digit sales growth of 16 per cent in its utility vehicles portfolio, on the back of the newly launched XUV300 model. Export last month stood at 3,090 units as compared to 2,654 units in February last year, a growth of 16 per cent, M&M said. PTI RKL DRR