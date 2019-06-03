M&M invests Rs 1K cr; to launch BS VI compliant vehicles soon

(Eds: With additional information and quotes) Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Homegrown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra Monday said it is ready to launch its BS VIcompliant vehicles next year and will be able to roll out thepetrol range in 2019 itself."We will be ready with our first gasoline BS VI readyvehicles by the end of second quarter of this year," M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka told reporters here."We would probably be able to launch gasoline vehiclesas soon as we are ready because it does not require a BS VIfuel but we will not be able to launch the diesel vehicletill the fuel becomes available throughout India. I amassuming it to be somewhere in late December and earlyJanuary," Goenka said.The Bharat Stage VI (or BS-VI) emission norms wouldcome into force from April 1, 2020 across the country. Currently, the vehicles sold in the country conform to BS-IVemission standards."The only entrant we are not taking to BS-VI is the1.2 diesel. Which means the only passenger vehicle whichdoes not go to BS VI is the KUV100. Everything else will go to BS VI. We have also stopped the Jeeto van because of very high cost of meeting the emission requirement," he added.However, he said, even on the 1.2 litre, the company hasdone all the initial work. If somehow it is found that there is apull for 1.2 diesel, that work can be done in a year and a half.The company has invested Rs 1,000 crore for transition to BS VI.On the cost increase due to the transition, Goenka said it is too early to talk about that as some fine tuning is going on which may reduce the cost further."Of course the diesel cost increase will be more than petrol but it is not so much that diesel will become unaffordable except the small engine like 1.2 litre," he said."We believe that for passenger vehicle the 1.2 litrediesel would be hardly justified because that is a vehiclethat costs Rs 6 lakh and therefore the cost impact of 1.2diesel would be hard to justify and therefore many of theOEMs are deciding not to do the 1.2 diesel," he added.Asked if the company would absorb the cost, Goenkasaid it is impossible for the company to absorb that cost delta. Also, there is a GST impact. "We have to recover our Rs 1,000 crore investment and also make some profit. When you add up all these there is going to be a reasonable increase in price and it's impossible for us to absorb," he said.He said customers would be happy if the priceincrease for larger vehicles would be around a lakh and forsmaller vehicles Rs 80,000.The last date of selling BS IV vehicles is March 31,2020, which Goenka said was a problem. "Therefore we have to start selling BS VI from sometime January or latest by February but we cannot delay beyond February because we won't get the portfolio right. The fuel has to be available in place pan-India latest by January."He added that the company would also have to informits suppliers on how many BS IV vehicles it plans to make,somewhere around October-November."Not a single BS IV vehicle can be converted into BSVI. Whatever is not sold on March 31, 2020 is scrap."Therefore we have to take a firm call latest by mid-November on how many BS IV vehicles we want to make andramping up of BS VI because these components are very complex to make and any last minute change will be disastrous," he said.On its gasoline engine portfolio, he said the companywould have 0.6 litre, 1.2 litre, 1.5 litre and is alsoworking on another engine.He informed that the 1.5 litre will be first launched inSsangYong in fourth quarter of the year and will come into Mahindra vehicles in the next financial year.Goenka termed ramping up and down the entire volumeof the automotive business in next 2-3 months a humongouschallenge for suppliers and the plants.Last 3.5 years have perhaps been the most challenging years for any product development and sourcing organization in auto industry in India, he said, adding that nearly 700 people worked over the last 3.5 years to make BSVI happen."We are ready and we see no technical risk in takingBS VI vehicles to the market from April 1, 2020. We are readybecause we got an early start, plan, front loading and workwith key suppliers," Goenka said.All technological challenges that the company was were aware of were negated, he added.The company has filed over 30 patents in the processof the transition.On the petrol engine, Goenka said, the company has a stamp of approval from both Ford and SsangYong. They have decided to use Mahindra's new petrol engine in their vehicles which means M&M has managed to develop globally competitive engines.Noting the decline in auto sales, he expected thedemand to revive in the next 2-3 months. PTI DS AP ANUANU