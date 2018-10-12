M&M to launch luxury SUV codenamed Y400 on Nov 19

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) Friday said it would launch its luxury SUV, codenamed Y400, next month. The new SUV, which will be built at the company's automotive plant at Chakan in Maharashtra, will be launched on November 19, 2018, it said. "Positioned in the high-end SUV segment, the Y400 is a high-end, full sized SUV that offers luxury and exclusivity in its tasteful design, lavish interiors, thrilling performance and best in class features," M&M Ltd President Automotive sector Rajan Wadhera said. He further said the company is "sure that it will further enhance our SUV portfolio". The Y400 will be under the Mahindra brand and will be exclusively available through a separate high-end showroom within the existing 'World of SUVs' dealerships, it added. These outlets will be equipped with ultra-modern digital technology to provide an enhanced and immersive high-end experience for customers, the company said. PTI RKL RKL SHWSHW