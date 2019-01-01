M&M tractor sales down 6 pc at 17,404 units in December

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra Tuesday reported 6 per cent decline in its total tractor sales at 17,404 units in December 2018. The company had sold 18,488 units in the year-ago month, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement. Domestic tractor sales were at 16,510 units last month as against 16,855 units in December 2017, down 2 per cent, it added. Exports were also down 45 per cent last month at 894 units from 1,633 units in December 2017, the company said. M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector Rajesh Jejurikar said,"Even though the Rabi crop sowing has been lower than desired, we hope that the government's initiatives in the agri and rural sectors would enable tractor sales momentum in Q4 F19." PTI RKL DRR