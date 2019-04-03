M&M's cumulative tractor sales cross 3 million units milestone

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) Wednesday said it has crossed cumulative sales milestone of three million tractors, having rolled out its first tractor way back in 1963. The company achieved this manufacturing milestone during March 2019, M&M said in a statement. It further said the company produced over 2 lakh tractors in 2018-19. M&M started manufacturing tractors in 1963 through a joint venture with International Harvester Inc and crossed one million units production mark in 2004. In 2009, it became the world's highest selling farm tractor brand by volume, the company said, adding it completed 2 million units production mark in 2013. The next million units were completed in just six years in 2018-19, inclusive of exports, the statement said. Commenting on the achievement, M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector Rajesh Jejurikar said the 3 million tractors milestone is a testimony to the faith the customers have on the Mahindra tractor brand. "Going forward, we will continue to drive 'farm tech' prosperity through pioneering, accessible and revolutionary farming technologies, innovation and digitisation to transform the lives of farmers and help them address the growing demand for agri products," he added. Currently, M&M sells its tractors not only in India but also in over 40 countries across six continents, with the US being its largest market outside India. The company has over 14 tractor manufacturing and assembly units worldwide. PTI RKL RVKRVK