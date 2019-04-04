M&M's Swaraj Tractors crosses 15 lakh cumulative production milestone

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra Thursday said its Swaraj Tractors has crossed a milestone cumulative production of 15 lakh units since its inception over four decades ago. This achievement has further cemented Swaraj's reputation of being one of the fastest-growing brands in the domestic tractor market in the past few years, M&M said in a statement. It produced over 1,20,000 tractors in the financial year 2018-19, it added. The 15th lakh tractor to roll out from the production line was the Swaraj 735FE, one of the company's highest-selling models. Swaraj Division Chief Executive Officer Harish Chavan said, "Swaraj has constantly achieved manufacturing excellence which reflects our commitment and spirit of accepting no limits. This achievement will be a stepping stone to many more accolades for us in times to come." The firm achieved the first 5 lakh tractor production milestone in 2002, 28 years after it rolled out the first tractor. The second 5 lakh figure was completed over the next 11 years in 2013 and next additional 5 lakh milestone was achieved in the following five years thus reaching the 15 lakh units milestone, the statement added. Swaraj has three manufacturing units, including a foundry and a research and development (R&D) centre, all located in Punjab. It currently manufactures tractors in the range of 15HP to 65HP and provides comprehensive farming solutions for the Indian market. PTI RKL HRS