Mandy Moore gets married to Taylor Goldsmith

Los Angeles, Nov 20 (PTI) "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore has tied the knot with folk-rock star Taylor Goldsmith.The actor shared the news on Instagram where she posted a black and white picture of herself and Goldsmith holding hands with a caption of the date of the ceremony, "11-18-18". According to E! News, the wedding took place in front of family and close friends on Sunday. It was described as "very boho" with "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar" and feathery flower arrangements.A source told the outlet that the ceremony was "an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown".Actors Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K Brown, Moore's co-stars from "This Is Us", were in attendance.Moore, 34, and Goldsmith, 32, started dating in 2015 and were engaged in September 2017.She was previously married to singer-songwriter Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016. PTI RB RBRB