Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Announces Q2 Results FY 18-19

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURUGRAM, India, October 29, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Company registers a growth of 25% Q2 FY17-18 vs Q2 FY18-19 Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (MCF), a subsidiary of Zuari Agro and Chemicals Ltd (ZACL), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 (Q2 FY18-19). The Company witnessed a growth in business because of hardening of commodity prices globally and depreciating rupee against US Dollar. Total income of the Company rose from Rs. 803 crore in Q2 FY17-18 to Rs. 1001 crore in Q2 FY18-19, while profit before tax increased from Rs. 31 crore in Q2 FY17-18 to Rs. 45 crore in Q2 FY18-19. Subsequently, profit after tax (PAT) increased from Rs. 20 crore to Rs. 29 crore during the same period.Half Yearly Results for the Financial Year 2018-19 For the half year ended on 30th September 2018, the total revenue is Rs. 1674 crore as against Rs. 1397 crore during the corresponding period last year. While profit before tax is Rs. 38 crore as against a profit of Rs. 27 crore and profit after tax (PAT) is Rs. 25 crore as against a profit of Rs. 17 crore during the corresponding period last year. About MCF: Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (MCF) is a subsidiary of Zuari Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, an Adventz Group Company, led by Chairman Saroj Kumar Poddar which holds 53.03% equity shares. MCF is the largest manufacturer of chemical fertilizers in the state of Karnataka. The main products are Urea, Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), NP 20:20:00:13, Ammonium Bi-Carbonate (ABC) - Food grade, Sulphuric Acid, Speciality fertilizers and Nutrient products consisting of Water Soluble Fertilizers, Micronutrients & Soil Conditioners and Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde (SNF), an industrial product. Source: Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (MCF) PWRPWR