Mangaluru: Three more held for sharing gang rape video of college student

Mangaluru, Jul 7 (PTI) Three more persons have been arrested for allegedly circulating a video of the gang rape of a college student at Puttur in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, police said Sunday. Police had earlier arrested eight people, including five students, for sharing the video. The three accused, identified as Shaukat Ali, Jabir and Nazir, all from Belandur in Puttur, were arrested on Saturday, police said. A suo motu case, under sections 66 E and 67 A of the IT Act and sections 4 and 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, had been registered at Puttur Town Police Station after the incident came into light last week. The video of the gang rape of the student, who is a Dalit, was recorded on a smart phone during a video call, police had said. The incident took place in March but came to light only last week after the video surfaced. It was shared by some students after they had a clash with the persons allegedly involved in the rape of the girl, police said. Assisted by the social media monitoring cell, the district police team, formed to trace the video source, found that it was stored in the mobile phone of one the accused persons, they said. The girl was allegedly raped by her college-mates after they took her in their car to a forest area, police said, adding they recorded the act and threatened the girl that they will share the video on social media if she revealed the incident to anyone. PTI MVG SS AD AQS