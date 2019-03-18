Manika Batra's voter awareness video with ECI for clearance

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) A video of ace table tennis player Manika Batra urging citizens to cast their vote has been sent to the Election Commission Of India for approval before it is played in cinema halls, malls and other public places, officials said Monday. The office of the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) had chosen the Commonwealth Games medallist as an ambassador for spreading voting awareness. "The video message has been sent to the Election Commission Of India for approval. After which, the message will be played in cinema halls, malls and other public places," an official said. Cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is another brand ambassador of the CEO, has also recorded an awareness video which is currently in the editing phase and will be sent to the Election Commission soon. Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi Ranbir Singh Monday said returning officers have been directed to ensure voter awareness activities are carried out. He said voting programmes were held at IIT-Delhi, Tis Hazari Court, Karkardooma Court, the Supreme Court, Delhi University and Netaji Subhas University of Technology, where the people were told about voter verifiable paper audit trail and electronic voting machines. PTI SLB SLB INDIND