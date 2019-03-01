Manipal Academy of Higher Education - the Only Private Indian University Featured in the QS World Rankings for Medicine & Pharmacy Subjects

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Manipal, Karnataka, India(NewsVoir)Manipal Academy of Higher Education, achieved yet another milestone, as it becomes the only private University in India to be featured in the QS World rankings in the areas of Medicine and Pharmacy. This is the third consecutive year that MAHE is the highest ranked private University in the country, speaking volumes about its commitment to excellence in education and research, given the strict evaluation parameters for the rankings.Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) becomes the only private University to be featured along with four Institutions in Medicine and Pharmacy viz. AIIMS, Delhi, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi & Banaras Hindu University. In medicine, MAHE ranks between 351 400 with an overall score of 58.9 and in Pharmacy, the ranking is between 201 - 250 with an overall score of 59.8.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vinod Bhat, Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education said, I am very thrilled that MAHE has bettered its position in QS world rankings in the areas of Medicine and Pharmacy. It is exhilarating to note that MAHE is one amongst the only four Indian institutions to be ranked and also being the top Private University in the country! I am confident that Team MAHE will endeavour to climb up the ranking list in future.Qs ranking system has several performance indicators such as academic reputation, employer reputation, student-to-faculty ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international student ratio. Four of the indicators are based on hard data, and the remaining two, on major global surveys one of academics and another of employers.About Manipal Academy of Higher EducationManipal Academy of Higher Education, formerly branded as Manipal University, is a private deemed university, located in Manipal, Karnataka, India. With its constituent institutions spread across Mangalore, Sikkim, Jaipur, Malaysia, Dubai, Antigua, it is a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities. It has on its roll over 2500 faculty and almost 10000 other support and service staff, who cater to the various professional institutions in health sciences, engineering, management, communication and humanities.Image: Dr. Vinod Bhat, Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) PWRPWR