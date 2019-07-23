Manipal Global Academy of BFSI Ties up with HomeFirst to Skill 500 Freshers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Programme to facilitate industry-ready skills for newly hired candidates from across India Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, a leading professional learning platform and a division of Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), announced its tie-up with Home First Finance Company (HomeFirst), a housing finance company, that specializes in providing loans for the affordable residential segment. The tie-up aims to skill 500 fresh hires by HomeFirst, through the course of the year. Our tie-up with HomeFirst is unique, as it directly addresses the need to impart industry-ready skills among fresh graduates who have been placed with the company, across the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of India. Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, with its globally benchmarked offerings is best poised to skill the youth in these markets. We are increasing the employability of youth in smaller geographies through this initiative, said Mr. Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer, Manipal Global Education Services. The bespoke skilling programme by Manipal Global Academy of BFSI shall help our newly hired staff to be completely aligned with the processes, standard-industry norms and the nuances of the profession, within the ambit of HomeFirsts culture. The programme shall in effect, be a finishing school for the high potential talent that we hire across our fresher roles, said Mr. Ramakrishna Vyamajala, Head HR, Home First Finance Company. The skilling programme would help educate and train the fresh hires as per the industry requirements. These candidates would be trained on customers, governance, products, risk, business development and conducting themselves as an employee of HomeFirst. Most of the real-world situations that they would be exposed to, would be taught to them. The first phase of training shall entail 12-day fully residential programme. The next phase of the programme shall be for a period of one-year. Over 95% of the hires by HomeFirst are fresh MBAs and engineering graduates. About Manipal Global Academy of BFSIManipal Global Academy of BFSI is a leading talent development and employee productivity solutions provider to leading Banks, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Industry. Established in 2008, we set up the Probationary Officers Program with ICICI Bank and we have trained thousands of learners of ICICI Bank through this initiative over the last 10 years. Over 45 BFSI Organizations have partnered with Manipal Global Academy of BFSI. The Academy of BFSI trains over 15000 industry professionals every year for its industry partners. Since its inception, Academy of BFSI has trained over 70,000 professionals for leading banks, financial services and insurance organizations. The Academy of BFSI has established exceptional benchmarks in enhancing the productivity by transforming talent and hence the human capital of the banks, financial services companies, and insurance companies. With over 200 industry professionals as faculty, over 5 high-quality infrastructures across Bangalore and Jaipur, the academy ensure young professionals are job-ready from day one, thus enabling our partners to address human capital challenges such as productivity and performance. Our programs address learning requirements across functions and levels and across the spectrum of BFSI organisations - Banks (public sector, private sector, small, mid and large sized), Financial Services companies and Insurance Companies (Life, General and Health). About HFFCHFFC started off in 2010, with a mission to serve the housing loan needs of lower and middle-income individuals who are unable to avail home loans. HFFC focuses on providing loans to buyers of affordable homes between Rs. 5 lakhs and Rs. 40 lakhs. Most of its customers are first time home buyers. The company specializes in catering to salaried professionals who receive their salaries in cash like fabricators, diamond polishers, machine operators; Self-employed people like kirana shop owners, electricians, carpenters, beauticians, drivers, etc. Till date it has touched over 10,000 families in this segment, i.e., over 1000 crores worth of loan sanctions with presence in over 30 cities across the nation. PWRPWR