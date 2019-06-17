Manipal in Talks with Jigsaw Academy to Create Joint B2C Unit

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Discussions ongoing to catalyse and augment joint units B2C technology-based training footprintJoint unit to cater to a significant share of the total training & upskilling industry that is pegged at (est.) Rs. 75,000 crore Manipal is looking to expand their offerings in the professional learning segment through a deeper relationship with long-term investee company Jigsaw Academy. With an investment of 3 million dollars in 2015, Manipal has been a strategic investor in Jigsaw Academy, and is currently looking at Jigsaw Academy to be their partner in expanding their footprint in the B2C market. Through their combined offerings in data science, digital marketing, cloud computing and cybersecurity, they are aiming to target the executive education market, currently pegged to be worth Rs. 75,000 crores. Subrat Mohanty, Group President, Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG) said, Jigsaw Academy has established a formidable brand in the data science training space and we believe we can expand this to all emerging technologies. We will engage with them to build a stronger footprint for both Manipal and Jigsaw brands. In the coming months, we will synergise our strengths in technology, educational content and client relationships to serve this large and rapidly growing market even better. The joint efforts will provide an even more superior experience to our learners, clients and other partners. Manipal has redefined professional learning in the BFSI, IT/ITES, consumer goods and other industries. They offer a wide range of course options, expert faculty and an award-winning learning platform. It currently offers services and support to over 400,000 students, across its campuses, corporate and online platforms. About Manipal ProLearnManipal ProLearn, a part of Manipal Global Education Services, offers a variety of professional certification courses across Technology, Digital Marketing, Data Sciences, Project Management, and Finance domains. Manipal ProLearn helps working professionals and students enhance their skills and fast-track careers. Manipal ProLearn partners with industry leaders like Google, Equifax, Gramener, Amazon Web Services and Britannia to provide quality courses that add to your skill set. About Jigsaw AcademyEstablished as an online school of analytics in Bengaluru, Jigsaw Academy has grown to become a pioneer in data science training. It has been recognized as the number one institute for data science training in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2014 and 2013 by Analytics India Magazine. Jigsaw Academy has been influential in shaping the careers of 50,000+ students in over 30 countries. PWRPWR