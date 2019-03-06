Manipur cyclist on 9-day ride to raise funds for jawans killed in Pulwama attack

Jammu, Mar 6 (PTI) Seeking to raise funds for the jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack, Manipur cyclist Philem Rohan Singh Wednesday embarked on a nine-day journey from here to Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.Forty CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber crashed his explosives-laden vehicle with their convoy in Pulwama district of the state on February 14.The young cyclist, who claims to have completed 9,000 km across the country, said he had rode with the message of humanity in the past and this time too he would do the same."I am doing this to respect the people's voice...My destination is Sharda University in Greater Noida and I am hopeful of completing the distance in nine-days," Singh said before being flagged off by senior IPS officer Basant Rath.Singh said this is his fourth official ride with the theme of "service before self" to raise awareness about the armed forces.Rath lauded the cyclist for his effort and said he is an inspiration for the youth of the country."The real life heroes do something for the nation," Rath said, asking youngsters to take their fitness seriously and utilise their energy for the growth of the nation. PTI TAS AD SOMSOM