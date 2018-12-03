Manipur journalist arrested under NSA: Press Council asks state govt to take 'report on facts'

/R New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Press Council of India has taken suo-motu cognizance of reports of an Imphal-based journalist being arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly uploading videos criticising the BJP-led Manipur government. Press Council of India (PCI) Chairman Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad has directed the chief secretary, home secretary and the director general of police to "take a report on the facts of the case, along with a reply statement", the PCI said in a statement. Kishorechand Wangkhem is a journalist of a local TV channel and the videos, which he had uploaded on November 19 in both English and Meitei, were not related to his official work, officials had said.In his video clips, Wangkhem had purportedly said he was saddened and shocked to learn that the state government was observing the birth anniversary of Rani of Jhansi, according to media reports. He reportedly said Rani of Jhansi's deeds had nothing to do with Manipur and the state was observing her birth anniversary because the Centre had asked it to. In this context, he had allegedly called Chief Minister N Biren Singh a "puppet of the Centre" and "puppet of Hindutva", the reports said. ASK HMBHMB