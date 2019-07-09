Manish Arora part of expert advisory council for International Woolmark Prize

Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) Ace fashion designer Manish Arora is part of the International Woolmark Prize Advisory Council which will select 10 finalists from across the globe for the 2019/20 International Woolmark Prize. According to a press release issued by The Woolmark Company, the name of the 10 finalists will be announced in October."It was inspiring to see the new and upcoming talent by being a part of the Advisory Council. Merino wool is a year-long fibre, fit for every season and I am excited to see how the selected contestants would explore its versatility. "I believe that the International Woolmark Prize will open immense opportunities for them to grow, flourish and make an impact to the industry," Arora said in a statement. Apart from Arora, other members of advisory council includes names such as Fabien Montique, director and photographer; Colin McDowell, fashion commentator; Chizuru Muko, Editor-in-Chief, WWD Japan; Nelson Mui, merchandising director, Fashion, Lane Crawford; Floriane de Saint Pierre, founder, Floriane de Saint Pierre et Associes. The panel also has stylist Kate Young; Christiane Arp, Editor-in-Chief, Vogue Germany; Christine Centenera, fashion director, Vogue Australia, Livia Firth, co-founder and creative director of Eco-Age and Gert Jonkers, co-founder and Editor-in-Chief, Fantastic Man, on board.In its eighth year, the programme has received submissions from nearly 50 countries including France, England, the USA, Italy, Australia and first-time entrants Peru, Ecuador, Hungry and Armenia. PTI SHD RDS SHDSHD