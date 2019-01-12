Manish Paul visits BSF headquarters in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Actor Manish Paul Saturday visited the BSF headquarters here and performed, much to the delight of the border guarding force personnel who met him with equal enthusiasm. The anchor, singer, and comedian started with paying homage to BSF martyrs, who laid down their lives guarding the borders of the country. He participated in various training and sports activities with the jawans and gave a stand-up performance, a spokesman of the BSF said. While BSF troops were enthusiastic for his performance, Paul himself was very appreciative of the BSF jawans. He expressed his heartfelt respect and gratitude for all BSF personnel whom he termed as the real heroes who untiringly guard the borders 24x7 round the year. "At the same time, Paul was quite impressed by the artistic talents of the jawans. He encouraged many BSF men to come on stage and perform with him," the spokesperson said. PTI TAS DPBDPB