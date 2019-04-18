Manish Tewari urges people to vote for Cong like they did in 2017 Punjab assembly polls

Nawanshahr (Pb), Apr 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and party candidate for Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat Manish Tewari Thursday asked people to vote for the Congress the way they did for the party in the 2017 Punjab assembly polls. "The way you voted for Amarinder Singh in 2017 giving him 77 assembly seats, in a similar way you must vote for the Congress this time also as it is the only party that takes along everyone and does not discriminate against anyone irrespective of caste, creed or colour," Tewari said. Tewari was addressing workers' meeting organised by local MLA Angad Singh after paying obeisance at Khatkar Kalan at the memorial of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. The Congress had stormed to power in 2017 by winning 77 of the 117assembly seats in Punjab after a gap of 10 years. Tewari also said the Lok Sabha poll was a referendum on the "non-performance" of the Modi government at the Centre and the local MP Prem Singh Chandumajra who, the Congress leader alleged, had simply vanished for the last five years. Former Union minister Tewari said, "The last five years of the NDA rule presided over by Narendra Modi has not only seen the erosion of the democratic institutions, but widespread unemployment and decline in the economy." Appealing people to vote with caution, he said, this election was also the most important one as it concerned the future of India. "You are going to choose and elect a government that will decide and determine the future of the country and you have seen for yourself what happened during the last five years," Tewari told the workers while seeking vote for the party. Referring to the sitting MP and Akali candidate Chandumajra, Tewari said, "Like the entire electorate of Sri Anandpur Sahib constituency, he was dismayed over the way he had treated the Khatkar Kalan, which he had chosen as model village". "If a sacred place like Khatkar Kalan can meet such a fate, you can well imagine the plight of the rest of the constituency," he alleged, while lamenting the "criminal indifference" of Chandumajra towards his constituency. Urging people to give him a chance, he promised that he will serve the people of Sri Anandpur Sahib in a much better way than he served the people of Ludhiana for 10 years between 2004 (when he first contested elections from there) and 2014. "Now the party has assigned me to work for this constituency and I promise to you that I will do it to best of my abilities," he said. PTI CHS VSD CK