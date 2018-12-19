Manjeet Mahal gang member arrested in murder case

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A suspected member of the Manjeet Mahal gang allegedly involved in killing a member of a rival gang in 2017 was arrested from southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj, police said Wednesday. Vishal alias Chabbu had been evading arrest in the case since February 2017, they said.Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid at Nangal Dewat in Vasant Kunj where the accused had come to meet his associate. Subsequently, Vishal was apprehended after a brief chase, said Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest). A country-made pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, he said. During interrogation, Vishal confessed about his involvement in killing Dinesh alias Mangu, Arya added. The accused told police that he came in contact with Anshul Dhankar and Vikas Dalal who were reportedly sharp-shooters of the Manjeet Mahal Gang. They hatched a conspiracy to kill Dinesh who belonged to the Nandu gang, the DCP said. Last year, on February 19, Vishal along with Dhankar intercepted Dinesh, who was riding a scooty in the Chhawla area, and fired thrice on his forehead, he said. The accused duo were wearing helmets to conceal their identity, Arya said. At the same time, a CCTV footage of them killing Dinesh went viral on social media following which police arrested Dhankar. However, Vishal managed to hide himself and changed his residence, the senior officer said. A case in connection with the incident was registered at Chhawla police station, he added. Since then, Vishal was evading arrest and was declared a proclaimed offender on December 14, 2017, by the Dwarka court, police said. PTI AMP AMP AQSAQS