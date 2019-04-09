Manmohan Singh condoles K M Mani's death

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh condoled the death of veteran Congress leader K M Mani, calling his passing away a loss to the country. In a letter to Mani's son Jose K Mani, Singh said, "I have learnt with profound sorrow about the untimely demise of your beloved father Shri K M Mani today, the 9th April, 2019. I join numerous admirers and well wishers of Shri Mani in mourning his death. In his death our country has lost a veteran political leader who served our country especially the state of Kerala for his entire life with dedication." Singh said he had fond memories of interacting with K M Mani as Finance Minister and Prime Minister and described him as a dear friend. He said Mani was very knowledgeable in financial matters and public affairs. "I convey to you and other members of your family my heartfelt condolences on this bereavement. We pray to the Almighty to give all of you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude," Singh said in the letter to Jose Mani. The Congress also expressed sadness over Mani's demise, calling the Kerala leader one of the party's most dedicated and strong leaders. "We are deeply saddened by the demise of Shri K M Mani, one of the strongest and most dedicated leaders of the people. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family in this time of grief," the party said on its official Twitter handle. Mani died earlier in the day. He was undergoing treatment at the VPS Lakeshore hospital in Kochi for pulmonary disease. PTI SKC SKC INDIND