Manohar Parrikar: BJP's crisis man in Goa

Panaji, March 17 (PTI) Manohar Parrikar, who rose from apracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to becomethe country's Defence Minister and also chief minister of Goa,enjoyed a man-next-door image in the politically-volatilecoastal state.Parrikar, 63, served the state four times as chiefminister and had a three-year-long stint as Defence Ministerin the Narendra Modi-led cabinet.He was a leader who enjoyed acceptance from all sectionsof the BJP and beyond. He played a key role in making the BJPa force to reckon with in Goa, which remained for long aCongress bastion, with regional outfits having pockets ofinfluence.Born on December 13, 1955 into a middle class family, hispolitical career began as an RSS pracharak and he continuedworking for the Sangh even after graduating from IIT-Bombay asa metallurgical engineer.Parrikar never shied away from displaying his affiliationto the Sangh and was even photographed participating in theannual 'Sanchalan' organised by the RSS in the uniform andwielding lathi.He even credited the surgical strikes conducted by IndianArmy in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during his tenure as DefenceMinister to the teachings of the RSS.His plunge into BJP politics is considered as an attemptby the party to curb the growth of the state's oldest regionalpolitical party Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).Parrikar entered electoral politics in 1994 when he wonon a BJP ticket from Panaji constituency.He was leader of the Opposition from June to November1999 and was known for his speeches against the thenCongress-led government.He became chief minister of Goa for the first time onOctober 24, 2000, but his tenure lasted only until February27, 2002. On June 5, 2002, he was re-elected and servedanother term as chief minister.On January 29, 2005, his government was reduced to aminority in the assembly after four BJP MLAs resigned from theHouse.Pratapsinh Rane of the Congress subsequently replacedParrikar as chief minister. In 2007, the Parrikar-led BJP wasdefeated by the Congress led by Digambar Kamat.But the year 2012 saw Parrikar riding a popularity wavein the state when he took his party to the historic number of21 out of 40 seats in the assembly.He went on to become the chief minister again. BJPcontinued its victory mark in the year 2014 when the party wonboth the Lok Sabha seats.After the Modi-led Cabinet was sworn at the Centre,Parrikar was offered a ministerial berth in November 2014. Heremained in the union cabinet till 2017 when his party failedto garner a majority in the Goa legislative assembly polls.He returned to the state in March 2017 when he managed towoo alliance partners such as Goa Forward Party and MGP tosupport him to form the government.His health started deteriorating in February 2018 and hewas first admitted at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital forpancreatic ailment. He was flown to the US in the first weekof March last year where he remained admitted at hospital tillJune.Parrikar attended the monsoon session of Assembly fromJuly 19 to August 3, and left for the USA on August 10 for thesecond round of checkup. He returned to Goa on August 22,2018.After being treated at a makeshift medical facility athis residence, Parrikar was shifted to the AIIMS New Delhi onSeptember 15 last year.After almost a month-long treatment, he returned to Goaon October 14.Parrikar stunned everyone when he reached the CM's officeon January 2 this year after a gap of almost two-and-a-halfmonths.On January 27, he attended the inauguration of the thirdbridge on Mandovi river along with Union minister NitinGadkari.He also attended the budget session on January 29 andpresented the state Budget the next day. On the last day ofthe session on January 31, he was taken for treatment toAIIMS, New Delhi and returned to Goa on February 5.Parrikar also addressed the Atal Booth KaryakartaSammelan on February 9, 2019 in the presence of BJP presidentAmit Shah.During the last few days, Parrikar had been in and out ofGoa Medical College and Hospital for treatment, but was mostlyconfined to his private residence.