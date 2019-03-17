Manohar Parrikar extremely critical: Goa CMO

Panaji, Mar 17 (PTI) Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health condition is extremely critical, his office said Sunday. Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a serious pancreatic ailment, and is currently at his private residence at Dona Paula near here. "Chief Minister @manoharparrikar's health condition is extremely critical. Doctors are trying their best," the CMO tweeted this evening. The former Defence Minister's health, which has been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days. PTI RPS VT NSK SMNSMN