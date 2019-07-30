Manoj Tiwari appears before Lokayukta in connection with his complaint against AAP ministers

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari appeared before the Lokayukta on Tuesday in connection with his complaint against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain regarding alleged corruption in construction of classrooms in government schools.The office of the Delhi Lokayukta had sought clarifications from Tiwari.He has been asked to provide "supporting documents" regarding his charges and given four weeks' time, a Delhi BJP leader, who accompanied Tiwari along with other party leaders, said."The BJP delegation presented its case before the Lokayukta and demanded stern action as soon as possible," a statement issued by the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.The delegation included Delhi BJP media in-charge Pratyush Kanth, co-incharge Neelkant Bakshi, spokespersons Harish Khurana, Praveen Shankar Kapoor and lawyers from the party's legal cell.Tiwari and other Delhi BJP leaders have been attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital alleging "abuse of position" and "corruption" in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms in government schools.The AAP has hit back, with Sisodia sending a criminal defamation notice to Tiwari and other leaders of the saffron party.The deputy chief minister has filed a defamation case against BJP leaders in the matter.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia had earlier dared Tiwari to get them arrested if there was any "corruption" in construction of classrooms.The BJP leaders have alleged a scam of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms in government schools, citing a Right to Information (RTI) Act reply. PTI VIT RC