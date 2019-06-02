Manoj Tiwari thanks Delhi voters for support in LS polls, says will remove AAP govt in 2020

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday held a roadshow in Northeast Delhi to thank voters for their support in the general election and said his party will dislodge the Aam Aadmi Party government here in 2020 assembly polls.Tiwari successfully defended his Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha seat against Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit and Dilip Pandey of the AAP in the May 12 election. He beat Dikshit by 3.66 lakh votes and the AAP candidate by nearly six lakh votes.Tiwari said by ensuring victory for BJP on all the seven seats of Delhi, people had expressed their trust in BJP.He apologised to the people of his constituency that they were not getting the benefits of Centre-run Ayushman Bharat health scheme since it has not been implemented by the Delhi government."This is betrayal of the people of Delhi and the BJP workers have pledged to dislodge the Kejriwal government in the next assembly elections in 2020 and make the party victorious to ensure total development of Delhi," he said.Tiwari's roadshow started from Paanchwa Pushta, Mother Dairy at Gawndi and passed through Arvind Nagar, Ghonda, Bhrahmpuri, Seelampur, Chauhan Banger, Maujpur, Babarpur, Rohtash Nagar, Durgapuri, Ram Nagar, Ashok Nagar and concluded at Teg Bahadur Hospital, where he addressed the party workers."We contested the elections on the issues of nationalism and development. On the other hand, the objective of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party was to remove Narendra Modi for which they compromised the national interest and the country's integrity."They also announced to change the law related to treason and were even seen with anti-national forces. But the people of the country used their power (vote) against these anti-national elements and defeated them," he said. PTI SLB SLB ABHABH