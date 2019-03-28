Manoj Tiwari's 'Twitter Chaupal' to reach out to voters

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Thursday interacted with people through social media which he named "Twitter Chaupal" and answered questions on a range of issues, including full statehood and the Centre's welfare schemes.During his "Chaupal", Tiwari hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his government's "failure" in fulfilling pre-poll promises.The BJP MP said under the Swachh Bharat Mission, 9.5 crores toilets have been constructed to ensure respectable life of the country's women.He said under the 'Ujjwala' scheme, 6.5 crore gas connections have been provided to empower the women and the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being talked about in every 'chaupal' of the country.Replying to a question on pollution levels in Delhi, Tiwari said there is such a "negative government" ruling Delhi which is not ready to admit its mistakes, according to a statement.He alleged that the AAP government has "no will power" to take steps to control pollution. Environment cess of Rs 9,000 has been collected from the people of Delhi but it has not been utilised, he said.Responding to a question on full statehood for Delhi, Tiwari said the matter should be examined but by trying to disturb the Republic Day Parade, Kejriwal has put a question mark on the demand. PTI BUN BUN SOMSOM