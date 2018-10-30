Manpasand Beverages Q2 net dips 5.9% to Rs 8.42 crore

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Fruit drinks manufacturer Manpasand Beverages Tuesday reported 5.92 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 8.42 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.95 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago. However, its total revenue was up 34.51 per cent Rs 177.91 crore, up 34.51 per cent, as against Rs 132.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing. Manpasand Beverages total expenses stood at Rs 170.46 crore as against Rs 122.09 crore, up 39.61 per cent. Shares of Manpasand Beverages Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 91.60 on BSE, up 4.99 per cent from previous close. PTI KRH MKJ