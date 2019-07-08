Man's 3-year jail sentence for sodomy upheld

Thane (Maha), Jul 8 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has upheld a lower court's verdict sentencing a man to three years in jail for sodomising a minor in 1999. Pravin Kumar Ganesh Lohar (45) was convicted under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code by a first class magistrate's court in 2007 for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy on February 2, 1999. Lohar later appealed against the judgement in the district court. On Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge R V Tamhanekar rejected the appeal and upheld the three-year jail term and Rs 10,000 fine ordered by the lower court. PTI CORR BNM ADHMB