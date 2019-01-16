Man's body found floating in drain in Noida

Noida, Jan 16 (PTI) The body of a man was found floating in a drain in the city on Wednesday morning, police officials said. Locals found the body floating in the drain in Sector 8 and informed police, they said. The officials from Sector 20 police station reached the spot and fished out the body, which was then sent for postmortem, Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Pant said. "The body bore no injury marks. However, a name 'Vijay' was found tattooed on the right arm of the body along with a heart. Also 'Om' was found tattooed on both his arms," he said. The man appeared to be around 28 years old, with a height of 5.6 feet, Pant said. "The autopsy report is awaited to further ascertain the cause of the death, while probe was on to identify him," the SHO added. PTI KIS SNESNE