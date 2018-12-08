Man's body found with stab injuries in Dwarka

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The body of a man in his late 20s was found on Saturday with stab injures in Dwarka's Chhawla, police said. The Chhawla police station were informed about a body lying in the bushes in the area after which a police team visited the spot, they added. On reaching the spot, police found the body of a man with sallow complexion and aged around 27-28 years, wearing a black and white strips sweat shirt.Stab injuries were visible and a tattoo was imprinted on his right hand which read OM, a senior police officer said. A case was registered and the matter is being probed, he said. The body is yet to be identified, police said, adding they are checking through profiles of missing persons filed at various police stations to identify the body. Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI AMP CK