Mansarovar Yatra: First-time pilgrims get preference in computerised draw of lots

(Eds: Updating with MEA statement, quotes of applicants) New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Computerised draw of lots for selecting pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was held here Wednesday, in which for the first time, preference for fresh applicants or route choice of senior citizens was incorporated into the software, MEA officials said.Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale presided over the draw of lots held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, and also urged pilgrims to help "protect and preserve" the fragile environment in the Himalayas.The ministry's consistent effort has been to get as many applications, because it thinks this Yatra is important not only for those going for spiritual or religious purposes, but also to build relations between India and China, he said. Ministry of External Affairs organises the Yatra during June to September each year through two different routes - Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand),and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim). Known for its religious value and cultural significance, it is undertaken by hundreds of people every year.For Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2019, the ministry received 2,996 applications, out of which 2,256 are male applicants, and 740 females. As many as 624 senior citizens had applied for the yatra.For Lipulekh route, there are 18 batches with 60 pilgrims per batch and for Nathu La, 10 batches with 50 yatris per batch. Two liaison officers will assist each batch of yatris. "It is our hope and endeavour that we provide the first chance to those who didnt ad the chance to go to the Yatra, the first-time applicants and we give priority to them. And, of course, to senior citizens as well," Gokhale said. He said, consistent efforts have been made to make the Yatra website as pilgrim-friendly as possible. "We also have a helpline now for applicant yatris. And, emails received from them are regularly monitored and applicants are suitably advised in a time-bound way," he added. A senior official said, the Nathu La route is less arduous compared to Lipulekh route and so preferred by senior citizens. "Earlier they would tell us their route choice while applying for the Yatra, and we would try to accommodate their request in the overall process. This year, we have incorporate the preferences of first-time yatris and the senior citizens in the algorithm of the software used for the draw of lots, which is for the first time," he said. The selection is a fair computer-generated, random gender-balanced selection process, the MEA said in a statement, adding, the selected yatris are informed through mobile text messages and email. "Since 2015, the entire process commencing with on-line application till selection of yatris is a fully computerized process. Therefore, applicants do not need to send a letter or fax to seek information. The feedback options on the website can be used for obtaining information, registering observations or suggestions for improvement," it said. The Yatra involves trekking at high altitudes of up to 19,500 feet, under inhospitable conditions, including extreme weather, and rugged terrain, and may prove hazardous for those who are not physically and medically fit. Gokhale urged yatris to strictly observe safety norms, for themselves and also for their fellow pilgrims. The Yatra is organized with the support of the state governments of Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Sikkim; and the cooperation of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).The Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), and Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) and their associated organisations provide logistical support and facilities for each batch of yatris in India. Sushama Katarai was delighted after the draw, and said, "I have always wanted to do this Yatra. It is a like a dream come true for me." Varun Khandelwal, a Delhi-based pilot, who was put on the waiting list after the draw, said, "I am hoping I will make it eventually. I have always wanted to experience Kailash Mansarovar Yatra." PTI KND RCJ